Reviving Heritage: The Shahi Jama Masjid Whitewashing Initiative

The outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled for whitewashing, as confirmed by mosque official Masood Farooqui. The decision follows a directive from the Allahabad High Court, pressing for completion within a week.

On March 13, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team visited for labor and material assessment. Zafar Ali, President of the mosque, confirmed work is poised to begin post-Holi. Farooqui stated the ASI aims to start promptly, coordinating with local labor.

This move comes after communal tensions in November last year, related to a survey of this Mughal-era mosque, which resulted in deadly riots. The court has also ordered the installation of lights on the mosque's outer portion to enhance its visibility at night.

(With inputs from agencies.)