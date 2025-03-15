Jisshu Sengupta Joins Star-Studded 'Bhooth Bangla' Cast

Popular Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta has been announced as the newest addition to the star-studded cast of 'Bhooth Bangla', a forthcoming horror-comedy headlined by renowned actor Akshay Kumar.

The film, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, also features prominent talents like Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Fans won't have to wait long, as it is scheduled for a big-screen release on April 2, 2026.

Celebrating Sengupta's entry into the film, production company Balaji Telefilms Ltd made the announcement on social media on the actor's 48th birthday. Their Instagram post read, 'Wishing the brilliant @senguptajisshu a very Happy Birthday! Excited to see him bring his magic to 'Bhooth Bangla', it's going to be a wild ride'. Sengupta is also known for his recent work in the Netflix series 'Dabba Cartel'.

