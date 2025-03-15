Panthic Unity: A Call to Action During Holla Mohalla Celebrations

The Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, announced a groundbreaking initiative on Saturday, intending to launch a religious awareness campaign on Baisakhi, starting from the homes of underprivileged Sikhs. This decisive move aims to foster unity and strengthen the Sikh community.

In a meeting with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Gargaj instructed members to scrutinize the Centre's recent education policy, ensuring reforms align with the interests of Punjab and the Sikh community. He voiced concerns about the neglect of Punjabi language education, urging educational reforms to safeguard cultural heritage.

Addressing devotees at the Holla Mohalla event, Gargaj called for Panthic unity amid increasing challenges, criticizing slow governmental responses to Sikh grievances. He highlighted the community's need to remain vigilant against divisive forces threatening their sacred institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)