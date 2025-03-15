Left Menu

Panthic Unity: A Call to Action During Holla Mohalla Celebrations

Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj announced a Baisakhi religious awareness campaign to address Sikh community challenges. He emphasized unity, protecting Punjabi language, and criticized government inaction on Sikh issues. He highlighted the need to safeguard Sikh heritage amid efforts to divide the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srianandpursahib | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:26 IST
Panthic Unity: A Call to Action During Holla Mohalla Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, announced a groundbreaking initiative on Saturday, intending to launch a religious awareness campaign on Baisakhi, starting from the homes of underprivileged Sikhs. This decisive move aims to foster unity and strengthen the Sikh community.

In a meeting with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Gargaj instructed members to scrutinize the Centre's recent education policy, ensuring reforms align with the interests of Punjab and the Sikh community. He voiced concerns about the neglect of Punjabi language education, urging educational reforms to safeguard cultural heritage.

Addressing devotees at the Holla Mohalla event, Gargaj called for Panthic unity amid increasing challenges, criticizing slow governmental responses to Sikh grievances. He highlighted the community's need to remain vigilant against divisive forces threatening their sacred institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025