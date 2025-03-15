Left Menu

A Divine Celebration: Srinivasa Kalyanam Captivates Thousands in Amaravati

The celestial ritual wedding, 'Srinivasa Kalyanam', was held at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Amaravati, attracting thousands of devotees. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the event, which was organized by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:21 IST
A Divine Celebration: Srinivasa Kalyanam Captivates Thousands in Amaravati
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian state of Andhra Pradesh witnessed a spiritual gathering on Saturday as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the 'Srinivasa Kalyanam' at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem, Amaravati.

Organized by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the religious event drew crowds in the thousands, with an atmosphere of devotion and enthusiasm. Attendees were treated to a grand spectacle, complete with traditional rituals and offerings.

Chief Minister Naidu conveyed his prayers for the prosperity and welfare of the region, expressing hope for Amaravati to become a source of pride for the people. The event saw four tonnes of flowers and 1,500 volunteers supporting the distribution of meals to the devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025