A Divine Celebration: Srinivasa Kalyanam Captivates Thousands in Amaravati
The celestial ritual wedding, 'Srinivasa Kalyanam', was held at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Amaravati, attracting thousands of devotees. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the event, which was organized by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
The Indian state of Andhra Pradesh witnessed a spiritual gathering on Saturday as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the 'Srinivasa Kalyanam' at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem, Amaravati.
Organized by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the religious event drew crowds in the thousands, with an atmosphere of devotion and enthusiasm. Attendees were treated to a grand spectacle, complete with traditional rituals and offerings.
Chief Minister Naidu conveyed his prayers for the prosperity and welfare of the region, expressing hope for Amaravati to become a source of pride for the people. The event saw four tonnes of flowers and 1,500 volunteers supporting the distribution of meals to the devotees.
