Farewell to Royalty: Arvind Singh Mewar Passes Away

Arvind Singh Mewar, a distinguished member of the Mewar royal family, passed away early Sunday in Udaipur, Rajasthan, according to family sources. He was 81 years old.

Suffering from a prolonged illness, Mewar had been receiving treatment at his residence in Udaipur before his demise.

In addition to his royal lineage, Arvind Singh Mewar was known for his leadership as the chairman of the HRH Group of Hotels.

