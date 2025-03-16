Left Menu

Farewell to Royalty: Arvind Singh Mewar Passes Away

Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the Mewar royal family and chairman of the HRH Group of Hotels, passed away at 81 after a prolonged illness in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Updated: 16-03-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 09:27 IST
Arvind Singh Mewar, a distinguished member of the Mewar royal family, passed away early Sunday in Udaipur, Rajasthan, according to family sources. He was 81 years old.

Suffering from a prolonged illness, Mewar had been receiving treatment at his residence in Udaipur before his demise.

In addition to his royal lineage, Arvind Singh Mewar was known for his leadership as the chairman of the HRH Group of Hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

