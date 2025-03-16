Left Menu

South Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade: A Celebration of Heritage and Progress

The South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade, celebrating Irish heritage and Evacuation Day, brings over a million people to the streets. Organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council and led by retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alanna Devlin Ball, this year's event emphasizes heritage, service, and progress in inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 10:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The streets of South Boston are once again alive with festivities as over a million revelers, clad in green, gather to celebrate the city's most Irish event—St. Patrick's Day parade. The celebration not only honors Irish heritage but also marks Evacuation Day, when British forces departed post-Revolutionary War.

This traditional 3.5-mile parade is organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council. This year, the procession is led by retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alanna Devlin Ball, a local hero who shone at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany by winning gold in powerlifting, she serves as an inspiration to many aspiring young women in the military.

The parade, which begins earlier this year to prevent previous disturbances, aims to honor tradition while embracing progress. Recent inclusivity strides include the historic participation of gay and lesbian groups, marking a shift from past controversies over group inclusivity. As Boston prepares for this iconic celebration, other major cities like Philadelphia and New York City also join in their own festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

