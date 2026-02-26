Left Menu

ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

ONGC launched the 7th Para Games 2026 at Thyagaraj Stadium, featuring 300 Divyang athletes from eight oil and gas PSUs. The event underscores the company's focus on inclusiveness and empowerment, with competitions spanning athletics, badminton, and more across different para-sport classifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officially kicked off the 7th Para Games 2026 at Thyagaraj Stadium, showcasing a significant gathering of 300 Divyang athletes from eight leading oil and gas Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

With participants from ONGC, IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, EIL, GAIL, OIL, and MRPL, the Games highlight ONGC's commitment to inclusiveness and employee empowerment in a sector that values teamwork, precision, and resilience.

The 2026 edition brings competitions in athletics, badminton, table tennis, and wheelchair racing, involving athletes with various impairments and emphasizing the strength and spirit of the para-sport community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

