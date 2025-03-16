Left Menu

Tragic Passing of a Canine Companion: A Heartbreaking Tale in Santa Fe

In Santa Fe, the dog of actor Gene Hackman was found dead from dehydration and starvation after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, succumbed to hantavirus. Hackman, unaware due to Alzheimer's, later died of heart disease. The investigation is ongoing, with privacy concerns surrounding the release of reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albuquerque | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:16 IST
Tragic Passing of a Canine Companion: A Heartbreaking Tale in Santa Fe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The tragic death of a dog belonging to renowned actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, has raised questions in Santa Fe. The dog was found deceased from apparent dehydration and starvation in their home, according to a report by the state Department of Agriculture's veterinary lab.

While mummification and decomposition complicated findings, no evidence of infectious disease, trauma, or poisoning was discovered. The dog, named Zinna, was found near Arakawa's body, a victim of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, while Hackman, unaware of his wife's death because of his Alzheimer's, died from heart disease.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office continues to piece together the timeline of events, retrieving data from cell phones and any remaining communications. Meanwhile, the Hackman estate is actively seeking to protect the privacy of related autopsy and investigative records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025