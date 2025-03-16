Tragic Passing of a Canine Companion: A Heartbreaking Tale in Santa Fe

The tragic death of a dog belonging to renowned actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, has raised questions in Santa Fe. The dog was found deceased from apparent dehydration and starvation in their home, according to a report by the state Department of Agriculture's veterinary lab.

While mummification and decomposition complicated findings, no evidence of infectious disease, trauma, or poisoning was discovered. The dog, named Zinna, was found near Arakawa's body, a victim of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, while Hackman, unaware of his wife's death because of his Alzheimer's, died from heart disease.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office continues to piece together the timeline of events, retrieving data from cell phones and any remaining communications. Meanwhile, the Hackman estate is actively seeking to protect the privacy of related autopsy and investigative records.

