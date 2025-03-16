A R Rahman Recovers and Returns Home After Hospital Scare
Renowned composer A R Rahman, aged 58, was hospitalized due to dehydration and gastric issues but has returned home in good health. His family and manager reassured fans of his recovery, disputing rumors of heart-related issues.
Music maestro A R Rahman was admitted to a local hospital after experiencing dehydration, his family confirmed. The acclaimed 58-year-old composer is now recuperating at home and is in good health, his manager stated.
Contrary to circulating speculations of heart issues, Rahman's sister AR Reihana clarified that the hospitalization was due to dehydration and gastric problems.
Expressing gratitude, Rahman's son, AR Ameen, shared positive updates on his father's health, thanking fans for their support. Plans are underway for Rahman's upcoming projects 'Lahore 1947', 'Thug Life', and 'Tere Ishk Mein'.
