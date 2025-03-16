Jenna Ortega Reflects on Uncredited Role in 'Iron Man 3'
Jenna Ortega discusses her brief, uncredited appearance in 'Iron Man 3', sparking conversation about her potential future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite her initial experience, Ortega has since risen to fame, starring in acclaimed projects like 'Wednesday' and upcoming ventures with Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.
Actress Jenna Ortega recently reminisced about her experience on the set of the Marvel blockbuster 'Iron Man 3', starring opposite Robert Downey Jr., according to Variety. In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Ortega touched upon her desire to potentially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially.
Ortega, known for her role in 'Wednesday', discussed her minor, uncredited role in the 2013 film. "I did it once. It was among my first jobs, but my lines were cut. I briefly appear as the vice president's daughter," she noted. Actor Paul Rudd encouraged Ortega's potential return to the Marvel universe.
Ortega expressed skepticism about a return, citing her uncredited past experience. However, 'Iron Man 3' achieved significant success, grossing over $1.2 billion worldwide. Since then, Ortega has taken on several successful roles in notable projects such as 'You' and 'Beetlejuice'. She is set to appear in 'Wednesday' Season 2, alongside Lady Gaga, and in The Weeknd's debut film.
