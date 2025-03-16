Left Menu

Jenna Ortega Reflects on Uncredited Role in 'Iron Man 3'

Jenna Ortega discusses her brief, uncredited appearance in 'Iron Man 3', sparking conversation about her potential future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite her initial experience, Ortega has since risen to fame, starring in acclaimed projects like 'Wednesday' and upcoming ventures with Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:08 IST
Jenna Ortega Reflects on Uncredited Role in 'Iron Man 3'
Jenna Ortega (Image source: Instagram/ @jennaortega). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Jenna Ortega recently reminisced about her experience on the set of the Marvel blockbuster 'Iron Man 3', starring opposite Robert Downey Jr., according to Variety. In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Ortega touched upon her desire to potentially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially.

Ortega, known for her role in 'Wednesday', discussed her minor, uncredited role in the 2013 film. "I did it once. It was among my first jobs, but my lines were cut. I briefly appear as the vice president's daughter," she noted. Actor Paul Rudd encouraged Ortega's potential return to the Marvel universe.

Ortega expressed skepticism about a return, citing her uncredited past experience. However, 'Iron Man 3' achieved significant success, grossing over $1.2 billion worldwide. Since then, Ortega has taken on several successful roles in notable projects such as 'You' and 'Beetlejuice'. She is set to appear in 'Wednesday' Season 2, alongside Lady Gaga, and in The Weeknd's debut film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025