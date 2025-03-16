Saira Rahman Supports Estranged Husband AR Rahman Amid Health Scare
Saira Rahman, estranged wife of composer AR Rahman, extends her support amidst his recent hospitalization due to dehydration. Clarifying their separation but not divorce, she emphasizes her continuing care for Rahman while recovering from surgery herself. The renowned musician is recovering well, dispelling concerns about his health.
- Country:
- India
Composer AR Rahman's estranged wife, Saira Rahman, has publicly extended her support as Rahman recovers from a recent health scare. Following his hospitalization due to dehydration, Saira, through her lawyers, clarified their separation but emphasized they are not officially divorced, urging media to refer to her correctly.
Saira released a statement expressing her concern and prayers for Rahman's recovery. As she recuperates from surgery herself, Saira reiterated her commitment to stand by him. Her statement was accompanied by an audio message elucidating their relationship status and urging Rahman's family to avoid adding stress during his recovery.
The pair announced their separation on November 19, 2024, after 29 years of marriage, citing emotional strain. Saira's message comes as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured fans of Rahman's recovery through a Twitter update. Rahman was discharged from hospital after a routine check-up.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Offset Seeks Joint Custody Amid Tumultuous Cardi B Divorce
Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Past Divorce Impact on Daughter Ireland
Dowry Demand Leads to Violence and Family Separation in Bhadohi
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Finalize Divorce, Move Forward with New Beginnings
AR Rahman Hospitalized Due to Dehydration, Not Heart Issues