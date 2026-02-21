Tragic End Amid Divorce Dispute: Woman Shot Dead by Estranged Husband

A woman was reportedly killed outside her residence by her estranged husband, police confirmed on Saturday. The accused, identified as Dilip Yadav, had been in a 13-year marriage with the victim, Sangeeta Devi, with whom he shared two daughters.

The couple's divorce case was ongoing in a Delhi court. On Friday evening, an altercation ensued between Dilip, Sangeeta, and their family members, leading to Dilip firing three shots at his wife. Neighbors responding to the sound of gunfire prompted Dilip's escape.

Sangeeta was seriously injured by two bullets and succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital. Police have registered a murder case and are searching for Dilip, who hails from Bihar, with investigations suggesting a divorce-related altercation as the cause.

