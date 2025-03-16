David Warner's Silver Screen Debut in Telugu Film 'Robinhood'

Australian cricket star David Warner is stepping onto the silver screen with a cameo in the upcoming Telugu film 'Robinhood'. This venture marks his debut in Indian cinema.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Venky Kudumula, features Nithiin in the lead role and promises a grand worldwide release on March 28. The announcement was made on social media platform X, generating buzz among fans.

Warner, widely adored for his achievements on the cricket field, shared his enthusiasm on X, stating how much he enjoyed the shooting process. Besides Warner, the film also features Sreeleela.

(With inputs from agencies.)