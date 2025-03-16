Left Menu

David Warner's Silver Screen Debut in Telugu Film 'Robinhood'

Australian cricketer David Warner is making a cameo appearance in the Telugu film 'Robinhood', set for worldwide release on March 28. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Nithiin. Warner expressed excitement about his debut in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:25 IST
David Warner's Silver Screen Debut in Telugu Film 'Robinhood'
David Warner
  • Country:
  • India

Australian cricket star David Warner is stepping onto the silver screen with a cameo in the upcoming Telugu film 'Robinhood'. This venture marks his debut in Indian cinema.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Venky Kudumula, features Nithiin in the lead role and promises a grand worldwide release on March 28. The announcement was made on social media platform X, generating buzz among fans.

Warner, widely adored for his achievements on the cricket field, shared his enthusiasm on X, stating how much he enjoyed the shooting process. Besides Warner, the film also features Sreeleela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025