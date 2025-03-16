Odisha's Poshan Kendras: A Step Towards Nutritional Equity

The Odisha government, in collaboration with the World Food Organisation (WFO), has devised a plan to establish 'Poshan Kendras' aimed at providing essential commodities at subsidized rates to economically disadvantaged groups, as announced by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Sunday.

In a pilot initiative, 35 Poshan Kendras will be launched across various locations in Odisha, with plans to extend these centers to each panchayat upon successful approval. The subsidy will be jointly funded by the state and central governments, ensuring essential items like rice, wheat, and dal reach the intended demographics.

In alignment with national trends, the model seeks to mirror successful operations in states like Gujarat and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, e-KYC verification efforts continue statewide, aiming to update and expand the beneficiary list of ration card holders, ensuring rightful access to needed resources.

