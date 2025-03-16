Left Menu

Yash Raj Films Announces 'War 2' Release Date

Yash Raj Films announces the worldwide theatrical release of 'War 2' on August 14, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, this sequel is part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, originally launched in 2012 with 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

Updated: 16-03-2025 18:08 IST
Yash Raj Films has officially unveiled the release date for 'War 2', the much-anticipated new chapter in its successful Spy Universe series. The film is slated to hit theatres globally on August 14, 2025, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' features an impressive lineup, with Hrithik Roshan taking the lead alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. This sequel follows the 2019 hit 'War', adding to the extensive lineup of the YRF Spy Universe that began with 'Ek Tha Tiger' in 2012.

The Spy Universe has been a massive success, spawning hits like 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Pathaan'. Future projects include 'Pathaan 2', 'Tiger vs Pathaan', and the trailblazing 'Alpha', the first female-led film in the franchise, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

