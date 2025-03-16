Left Menu

Kiara Advani Embraces 'Sunday Glow' Amid Pregnancy Joy

Kiara Advani, expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, shares a glowing Instagram video. The couple announced their pregnancy with a touching post featuring tiny baby socks. Kiara recently celebrated Holi, while both stars have exciting projects lined up in Bollywood.

Kiara Advani (Photo/instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani). Image Credit: ANI
Kiara Advani is basking in the 'Sunday glow' as she enjoys her pregnancy journey. The actress, who recently revealed she and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child, captivated fans with her radiant presence in a recent Instagram video.

Sporting her usual grace with makeup, the 'Shershaah' star welcomed Holi with open arms, sharing her festive spirit alongside a heartfelt holiday message. Earlier, the celebrated couple was seen at Mumbai airport, where they were snapped holding hands, a testament to their shared excitement.

The couple announced their pregnancy through a charming post that featured tiny white knitted baby socks and a caption that highlighted the significance of the moment as the 'greatest gift of our lives.' As they transition into this new phase, the couple has made limited public appearances, having married in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. On the career front, Sidharth was seen in 'Yodha,' while Kiara's recent role includes 'Game Changer.' Both stars have an array of promising projects, including 'Param Sundari' for Sidharth and 'Don 3' for Kiara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

