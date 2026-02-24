Bihar Boosts Security for Safe Holi Celebrations

Bihar officials are ramping up security to ensure peaceful Holi celebrations on March 3-4, following directives from Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit. A high-level review meeting, including district magistrates and police superintendents, addressed law and order readiness across the state.

Additional Director General Pankaj Darad urged vigilance, referencing nearly 20 incidents of communal violence during last year's Holi. District officials were instructed to convene peace committee meetings to enhance dialogue and counter misinformation effectively.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar emphasized stringent security measures, particularly in sensitive areas, and the preparedness of the Riot Control Squad. Emergency services and hospitals were advised to remain fully functional. Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Chaudhary called for comprehensive strategies to maintain order.