Ayodhya's Tourism Boom Fuels Record Tax Contributions

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has contributed a substantial Rs 400 crore in taxes over the past five years, fueled by a surge in religious tourism, according to Trust Secretary Champat Rai.

Rai highlighted that Rs 270 crore of this amount was allocated as goods and services tax (GST), with the remainder split among other tax categories. This financial dedication underscores the increasing pilgrimage to Ayodhya.

Ayodhya has witnessed a dramatic tenfold rise in visiting devotees, now standing as a pivotal religious tourism center. In the past year alone, Ayodhya welcomed 16 crore visitors, with 5 crore specifically traveling to the Ram temple. The Trust's financial dealings undergo regular scrutiny by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) officials.

