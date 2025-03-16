Left Menu

Pope Francis Makes a Subtle Return with Hospital Chapel Mass

The Vatican released the first photograph of Pope Francis in over a month, showing him co-celebrating Mass in a hospital chapel. Hospitalized since February 14 for severe bronchitis turned double pneumonia, this marks his first public Mass since his illness, hinting at his gradual recovery.

Pope Francis made a subtle return to public life as the Vatican released a photograph of him co-celebrating Mass in a hospital chapel. The image, taken from behind, shows Francis wearing a purple stole and seated in a wheelchair.

This is the first official photograph of the Pope since his hospitalization on February 14 due to severe bronchitis, which worsened into double pneumonia. The Vatican noted that he was participating in the Mass alongside other priests, although they are not visible in the image.

The release of this photograph marks a significant moment in the Pope's recovery, as it is the first time the Vatican has mentioned his participation in a Mass since falling ill. The event hints at the pontiff's gradual return to his pastoral duties.

