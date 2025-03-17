Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire in Macedonian Nightclub Exposes Corruption

A devastating fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia has killed 59 and injured 155, highlighting corruption issues as the club was overcrowded and lacked a proper license. The fire raises national concerns, and the government has launched a sweeping nightclub inspection campaign.

Updated: 17-03-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:54 IST
  • Macedonia

A catastrophic fire swept through an overcrowded nightclub in North Macedonia on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of 59 individuals and leaving 155 injured during a chaotic escape. The tragedy has shone a spotlight on corruption in the small Balkan nation, leading to the detainment of 15 individuals for questioning.

The Health Minister, Arben Taravari, has warned that the death toll could rise, with 20 of the injured in critical condition. In response, the government has declared a seven-day national mourning period. Videos from the scene showed pyrotechnics igniting the chaos as young club-goers struggled to flee the smoke-filled venue. Reports indicated that the nightclub was operating over its official capacity and without a proper license, pointing to systemic issues of bribery and corruption.

International condolences and support have been extended to North Macedonia, including messages from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The government has accepted aid from neighboring countries to assist in treating the severely injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has vowed to combat the pervasive corruption that led to this preventable tragedy.

