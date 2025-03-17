Farewell to Mewar's Royal Legacy: A Tribute to Arvind Singh Mewar

Arvind Singh Mewar, a prominent figure of the renowned Mewar royal family and chairman of the HRH Group of Hotels, was laid to rest in a somber ceremony at Mahasatiya in Udaipur on Monday. His passing marks the end of a notable chapter in the history of one of India's illustrious royal families.

A descendant of the legendary Rajput king, Maharana Pratap, Mewar succumbed to a prolonged illness at the age of 81, with his son Lakshayraj Singh Mewar performing the final rites as per tradition. The ceremony was attended by family members, politicians, and cultural figures, underscoring the enduring influence of the Mewar family in the region.

His death brings attention back to the family's ongoing disputes over leadership and inheritance. Since the death of his father, Bhagwat Singh Mewar, Arvind had been entangled in familial conflicts regarding succession. The tensions recently peaked with disagreements involving his cousin, Vishvaraj Singh, highlighting the complexities of upholding royal legacies in modern times.

(With inputs from agencies.)