Bee Swarm Disrupts Funeral: Dozens Injured in Sudden Attack

A bee swarm attacked a gathering of around 50 people attending a funeral in Peeli ki Talai, Amber. The attack was triggered by the heat of the cremation fire disturbing the hive. Most of the injured received immediate aid and some were treated at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:28 IST
Around 50 mourners attending a funeral in Peeli ki Talai, Amber, suffered injuries on Monday following an aggressive bee swarm. The chaotic incident unfolded when bees, disturbed by the cremation fire's heat, attacked the gathered crowd, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Antim Sharma.

Immediate response saw the injured swiftly moved to a nearby first aid center, with some requiring further treatment at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Hospital. Despite the alarming scene, most attendees, after receiving prompt medical attention, were able to return home.

Authorities are advising caution in the area, as similar incidents could pose a threat to public gatherings if appropriate measures are not taken to manage hive locations near such events.

