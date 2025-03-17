Bee Swarm Disrupts Funeral: Dozens Injured in Sudden Attack

Around 50 mourners attending a funeral in Peeli ki Talai, Amber, suffered injuries on Monday following an aggressive bee swarm. The chaotic incident unfolded when bees, disturbed by the cremation fire's heat, attacked the gathered crowd, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Antim Sharma.

Immediate response saw the injured swiftly moved to a nearby first aid center, with some requiring further treatment at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Hospital. Despite the alarming scene, most attendees, after receiving prompt medical attention, were able to return home.

Authorities are advising caution in the area, as similar incidents could pose a threat to public gatherings if appropriate measures are not taken to manage hive locations near such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)