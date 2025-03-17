Left Menu

Modi Joins Truth Social Amid Trump Podcast Buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Truth Social, a platform by Trump Media, coinciding with Trump sharing Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman. Modi expressed his eagerness to engage on the platform, thanking Trump for the podcast promotion. The interaction underlined India-US alignment on 'nation first' policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant digital move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined Truth Social, a social media platform under Trump Media and Technology Group.

This comes as former US President Donald Trump shared Modi's podcast conversation with Lex Fridman on the same platform, enhancing bilateral ties through social media engagement.

Modi's introductory post expressed enthusiasm for meaningful interaction, while his response to Trump thanked him for sharing the podcast, which praised both leaders' commitment to 'nation first' policies underlying natural synergies between India and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

