Modi Joins Truth Social Amid Trump Podcast Buzz

In a significant digital move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined Truth Social, a social media platform under Trump Media and Technology Group.

This comes as former US President Donald Trump shared Modi's podcast conversation with Lex Fridman on the same platform, enhancing bilateral ties through social media engagement.

Modi's introductory post expressed enthusiasm for meaningful interaction, while his response to Trump thanked him for sharing the podcast, which praised both leaders' commitment to 'nation first' policies underlying natural synergies between India and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)