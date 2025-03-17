Left Menu

Remembering Mankombu Gopalakrishnan: A Legend of Malayalam Cinema

Mankombu Gopalakrishnan, a renowned Malayalam lyricist and scriptwriter, passed away at 78. Known for his work in the 1970s and 1980s, he wrote over 200 songs for 700 films. He was also a celebrated translator, adapting screenplays and lyrics into Malayalam, including 'Baahubali'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:26 IST
Remembering Mankombu Gopalakrishnan: A Legend of Malayalam Cinema
  • Country:
  • India

Mankombu Gopalakrishnan, an esteemed figure in Malayalam cinema, passed away at a private hospital following a cardiac arrest, as confirmed by family sources. He was 78 years old.

A pillar in the Malayalam film industry during the 1970s and 1980s, Gopalakrishnan contributed over 200 songs across 700 films. His journey as a lyricist began with the 1971 movie 'Vimochana Samaram', and he established his presence with songs for 'Ayalathe Sundari' in 1974.

Beyond songwriting, he penned scripts and translated lyrics and screenplays from other languages into Malayalam, with 'Baahubali' being a notable example. Tributes poured in from all sectors, including from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who praised his cultural contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025