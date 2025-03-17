Remembering Mankombu Gopalakrishnan: A Legend of Malayalam Cinema

Mankombu Gopalakrishnan, an esteemed figure in Malayalam cinema, passed away at a private hospital following a cardiac arrest, as confirmed by family sources. He was 78 years old.

A pillar in the Malayalam film industry during the 1970s and 1980s, Gopalakrishnan contributed over 200 songs across 700 films. His journey as a lyricist began with the 1971 movie 'Vimochana Samaram', and he established his presence with songs for 'Ayalathe Sundari' in 1974.

Beyond songwriting, he penned scripts and translated lyrics and screenplays from other languages into Malayalam, with 'Baahubali' being a notable example. Tributes poured in from all sectors, including from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who praised his cultural contributions.

