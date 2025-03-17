Building Bridges: India and Portugal Strengthen Cultural and Economic Ties
A Portuguese parliamentary delegation, led by Vice President Marcos Perestrello, met Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who praised the strong India-Portugal relationship. Highlighting cultural engagements and economic collaborations, Harivansh emphasized shared democratic values, while urging Portuguese businesses to explore India's vast market.
- Country:
- India
In a recent meeting at the Parliament House Complex, a Portuguese parliamentary delegation, led by Assembly Vice President Marcos Perestrello, engaged in discussions with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The dialogue underscored the enduring relationship between India and Portugal, rooted in shared values of democracy and enriched by cultural and diaspora ties.
Harivansh highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding the 50 years of diplomatic relations, marked by various cultural and educational activities. His appreciation for Portugal's welcoming stance towards Indian immigrants was noted as a key factor in deepening the bilateral relationship, which spans sectors including art and culture.
Emphasizing economic potential, Harivansh invited Portuguese businesses to harness India's expansive market for growth, aiming to integrate into global supply chains. He assured that India remains committed to fostering and expanding its cultural and economic partnerships with Portugal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mauritius and India Discuss Strategic Partnership to Enhance Bilateral Ties
New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon to Enhance Bilateral Ties in India Visit
US Advocates for Grand Trade Agreement with India: A Major Shift in Bilateral Ties
India Backs Mauritius on Chagos Sovereignty Amidst Expanding Bilateral Ties
NZ and India Forge Stronger Horticultural Ties with Cooperation Agreement