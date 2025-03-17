Left Menu

Building Bridges: India and Portugal Strengthen Cultural and Economic Ties

A Portuguese parliamentary delegation, led by Vice President Marcos Perestrello, met Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who praised the strong India-Portugal relationship. Highlighting cultural engagements and economic collaborations, Harivansh emphasized shared democratic values, while urging Portuguese businesses to explore India's vast market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:25 IST
Building Bridges: India and Portugal Strengthen Cultural and Economic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent meeting at the Parliament House Complex, a Portuguese parliamentary delegation, led by Assembly Vice President Marcos Perestrello, engaged in discussions with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The dialogue underscored the enduring relationship between India and Portugal, rooted in shared values of democracy and enriched by cultural and diaspora ties.

Harivansh highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding the 50 years of diplomatic relations, marked by various cultural and educational activities. His appreciation for Portugal's welcoming stance towards Indian immigrants was noted as a key factor in deepening the bilateral relationship, which spans sectors including art and culture.

Emphasizing economic potential, Harivansh invited Portuguese businesses to harness India's expansive market for growth, aiming to integrate into global supply chains. He assured that India remains committed to fostering and expanding its cultural and economic partnerships with Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025