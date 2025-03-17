Battle Over Beats: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar's Legal Showdown
Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group, over its promotion of Kendrick Lamar's song accusing him of being a pedophile, is challenged in court. UMG argues for dismissal, citing lyrical freedom under the First Amendment, while Drake's legal team deems his case viable amid ongoing rapper feuds.
Drake's legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) intensified on Monday, as the label requested a dismissal of his defamation lawsuit concerning Kendrick Lamar's controversial track "Not Like Us." The song, part of a larger feud, won prestigious awards and topped the Billboard charts.
UMG argued in a Manhattan federal court filing that the lyrics branding Drake a pedophile are protected by free speech rights. They pointed out Drake's past support for artistic expression, implying hypocrisy in his current stance. Diss tracks, known for their bold insults, remain a celebrated cultural phenomenon.
Drake claims the song endangered his safety and family, while UMG labelled his lawsuit a desperate move post-rap battle. Commentary largely favors Lamar in this ongoing rivalry, underscoring the high stakes and potential implications for artistic freedom in the music industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)