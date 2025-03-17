Battle Over Beats: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar's Legal Showdown

Drake's legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) intensified on Monday, as the label requested a dismissal of his defamation lawsuit concerning Kendrick Lamar's controversial track "Not Like Us." The song, part of a larger feud, won prestigious awards and topped the Billboard charts.

UMG argued in a Manhattan federal court filing that the lyrics branding Drake a pedophile are protected by free speech rights. They pointed out Drake's past support for artistic expression, implying hypocrisy in his current stance. Diss tracks, known for their bold insults, remain a celebrated cultural phenomenon.

Drake claims the song endangered his safety and family, while UMG labelled his lawsuit a desperate move post-rap battle. Commentary largely favors Lamar in this ongoing rivalry, underscoring the high stakes and potential implications for artistic freedom in the music industry.

