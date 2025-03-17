Left Menu

Battle Over Beats: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar's Legal Showdown

Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group, over its promotion of Kendrick Lamar's song accusing him of being a pedophile, is challenged in court. UMG argues for dismissal, citing lyrical freedom under the First Amendment, while Drake's legal team deems his case viable amid ongoing rapper feuds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:39 IST
Battle Over Beats: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar's Legal Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drake's legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) intensified on Monday, as the label requested a dismissal of his defamation lawsuit concerning Kendrick Lamar's controversial track "Not Like Us." The song, part of a larger feud, won prestigious awards and topped the Billboard charts.

UMG argued in a Manhattan federal court filing that the lyrics branding Drake a pedophile are protected by free speech rights. They pointed out Drake's past support for artistic expression, implying hypocrisy in his current stance. Diss tracks, known for their bold insults, remain a celebrated cultural phenomenon.

Drake claims the song endangered his safety and family, while UMG labelled his lawsuit a desperate move post-rap battle. Commentary largely favors Lamar in this ongoing rivalry, underscoring the high stakes and potential implications for artistic freedom in the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025