Raisina Dialogue 2025: A Global Crossroads for Discourse

The Raisina Dialogue, described by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri as a 'crossroads' for diverse discussions, tackles global issues such as regional conflicts and environmental crises. The event's tenth edition features 125 sessions from 131 countries, highlighting changes in geopolitics and strategic dialogue.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently termed the Raisina Dialogue as a 'crossroads' for comprehensive global discussions. The Dialogue, which has evolved since its inception in 2016, addresses pressing issues like regional conflicts and environmental crises, shaping the international discourse in its tenth edition with participation from 131 countries.

Misri expressed that the event, under the theme 'Kalchakra,' examines the coexistence of economic nationalism and globalization. He emphasized the unpredictable nature of global history and the need for humility in discussing world affairs, framing the Dialogue as a crucial space for multilateral discussions amidst a shifting geopolitical landscape.

British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell highlighted the influence of economic and geopolitical factors, with optimism in India-China relations and ongoing efforts for peace in Ukraine underscoring the complex interplay of geopolitics. The Dialogue also serves as a platform for negotiating the dynamics of global connectivity and economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

