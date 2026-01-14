CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Geopolitics
The 16th India Investment Conference in Mumbai, hosted by CFA Society India, united over 600 financial professionals to delve into emerging markets, AI, and geopolitical impacts on investments. With experts like Shamit Chokshi and Joachim Klement delivering insights, the event emphasized integrating geopolitical factors into investment strategies.
Country:
- India
Mumbai recently hosted the 16th India Investment Conference, organized by CFA Society India and attended by over 600 finance professionals. The event focused on emerging markets, AI innovations, and the growing influence of geopolitics on investment strategies.
Renowned figures such as Shamit Chokshi and Joachim Klement led sessions on integrating geopolitics into investment processes, emphasizing the importance of long-term perspectives in the face of political shifts and global developments.
The conference concluded with a panel on India's equity markets, underscoring significant opportunities within the Financial Services, Consumer, Technology, and Pharma sectors. As geopolitical events continue to unfold, investment professionals are urged to consider these dynamics critically.
