Left Menu

Lady Gaga Challenges Ageism in Pop Music at iHeartRadio Awards

Lady Gaga addressed ageism in the music industry while accepting the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She discussed her career, the perception of women's age in pop music, and emphasized authenticity as key to innovation. Gaga also honored her grandmothers' influence and celebrated her Grammy win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:04 IST
Lady Gaga Challenges Ageism in Pop Music at iHeartRadio Awards
Lady Gaga (Photo/Instagram/@ladygaga). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, Lady Gaga used her platform to address ageism in the music industry. Accepting the Innovator Award, the 38-year-old pop icon voiced concerns about the age-related stigma women face in pop music, particularly as they approach their late thirties.

"Winning an award honoring my entire career at 38 is hard to fathom," Gaga admitted during her speech. "Though I've been in this business for decades, I feel my journey has just begun. It's unreasonable to label women as 'too old' for pop at my age, and I'm just warming up," she declared.

Gaga defined innovation as authenticity and rewriting the norms. Highlighting her family's legacy of resilience, she celebrated her grandmothers, whom she described as "fiercely brilliant Italian-American women" who reinvented their own destinies. Gaga was also recognized at the event for her Grammy-winning collaboration with Bruno Mars and her Chromatica Ball concert film. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025