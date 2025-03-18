LightFury Games Debuts 'E-Cricket' at GDC 2025

LightFury Games has unveiled its latest project, 'E-Cricket', at the 2025 Game Developers Conference held in San Francisco. The game, focused on delivering a realistic cricket experience, is built with AWS's GameLift Streams to offer high-quality gameplay across devices without the need for dedicated gaming hardware.

With its impending global launch in early 2026, E-Cricket embodies an ambitious stride towards making India a competitive presence on the international gaming stage. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game promises an immersive experience targeting both Esports players and cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Founded in 2024 and backed by significant investments, LightFury Games is positioning itself as a leader in the AAA gaming sector. The studio's collaboration with AWS highlights its commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to elevate India's role in the game development ecosystem.

