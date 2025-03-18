Left Menu

LightFury Games Debuts 'E-Cricket' at GDC 2025

LightFury Games announced their newest AAA game 'E-Cricket' at GDC 2025 in San Francisco. Developed with AWS, it aims to redefine cricket with advanced mechanics and high-fidelity experiences. Launching in early 2026, it highlights India's potential as a global gaming hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:31 IST
LightFury Games Debuts 'E-Cricket' at GDC 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LightFury Games has unveiled its latest project, 'E-Cricket', at the 2025 Game Developers Conference held in San Francisco. The game, focused on delivering a realistic cricket experience, is built with AWS's GameLift Streams to offer high-quality gameplay across devices without the need for dedicated gaming hardware.

With its impending global launch in early 2026, E-Cricket embodies an ambitious stride towards making India a competitive presence on the international gaming stage. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game promises an immersive experience targeting both Esports players and cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Founded in 2024 and backed by significant investments, LightFury Games is positioning itself as a leader in the AAA gaming sector. The studio's collaboration with AWS highlights its commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to elevate India's role in the game development ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025