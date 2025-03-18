Left Menu

European Union Rallies to Rescue Radio Free Europe

European Union ministers have engaged in discussions to find ways to maintain Radio Free Europe after the Trump administration ceased its funding. The network, known for its pro-democracy stance, faces financial uncertainty. Sweden urges the EU and its members for innovative solutions to ensure the station's survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:07 IST
European Union Rallies to Rescue Radio Free Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Government ministers of the European Union convened on Tuesday to deliberate on strategies for sustaining Radio Free Europe, following the withdrawal of grants by the Trump administration over the weekend.

The station, a notable proponent of democracy broadcasting in 27 languages across 23 countries, finds itself financially imperiled. Sweden's European Affairs Minister Jessica Rozencrantz emphasized Radio Free Europe's significance to freedom of speech, notably in regions in dire need of democratic representation.

European ministers acknowledged the necessity of joint EU action to navigate the financial conundrum, with Czech Republic playing a pivotal role. The challenge remains daunting as several entities vie for limited resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025