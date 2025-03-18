European Union Rallies to Rescue Radio Free Europe
European Union ministers have engaged in discussions to find ways to maintain Radio Free Europe after the Trump administration ceased its funding. The network, known for its pro-democracy stance, faces financial uncertainty. Sweden urges the EU and its members for innovative solutions to ensure the station's survival.
Government ministers of the European Union convened on Tuesday to deliberate on strategies for sustaining Radio Free Europe, following the withdrawal of grants by the Trump administration over the weekend.
The station, a notable proponent of democracy broadcasting in 27 languages across 23 countries, finds itself financially imperiled. Sweden's European Affairs Minister Jessica Rozencrantz emphasized Radio Free Europe's significance to freedom of speech, notably in regions in dire need of democratic representation.
European ministers acknowledged the necessity of joint EU action to navigate the financial conundrum, with Czech Republic playing a pivotal role. The challenge remains daunting as several entities vie for limited resources.
