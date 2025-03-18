Unveiling 'Presence': A Supernatural Journey by Steven Soderbergh

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is set to thrill Indian audiences with his latest supernatural film, 'Presence'.

Starring Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and Callina Liang, this chilling narrative will be distributed by PVR INOX Pictures and hits theaters on March 28.

'Presence' unfolds a gripping tale of a family confronting unsettling experiences in their new suburban home, under the ever-watchful eye of an unseen entity. The screenplay, crafted by David Koepp, explores the mysteries that unfold as the presence grows more invasive. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and debuted in the U.S. this January.

(With inputs from agencies.)