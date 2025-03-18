Left Menu

Unveiling 'Presence': A Supernatural Journey by Steven Soderbergh

The supernatural thriller 'Presence', directed by Steven Soderbergh, features Lucy Liu and follows a family's unsettling experiences in their new suburban home. Distributed by PVR INOX Pictures in India, the film was premiered at Sundance Film Festival and explores eerie mysteries surrounding a persistent, unseen entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is set to thrill Indian audiences with his latest supernatural film, 'Presence'.

Starring Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and Callina Liang, this chilling narrative will be distributed by PVR INOX Pictures and hits theaters on March 28.

'Presence' unfolds a gripping tale of a family confronting unsettling experiences in their new suburban home, under the ever-watchful eye of an unseen entity. The screenplay, crafted by David Koepp, explores the mysteries that unfold as the presence grows more invasive. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and debuted in the U.S. this January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

