Left Menu

Chris O'Donnell Headlines ABC's New Series '911: Nashville'

Chris O'Donnell takes on the lead role in '911: Nashville' as Captain Don Sharpe, a rugged fire captain in ABC's newest series set to premiere in the 2025-26 season. The show marks O'Donnell's return to a leading TV role following his stint on NCIS: Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:48 IST
Chris O'Donnell Headlines ABC's New Series '911: Nashville'
Chris O'Donnell in NCIS: Los Angeles (Image Source: Instagram/@chrisodonnell). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chris O'Donnell, renowned for his role in 'Scent of a Woman,' is set to headline ABC's '911: Nashville,' according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. O'Donnell joins the cast as Captain Don Sharpe, a complex character juggling his duties as a fire captain and his responsibilities as a family man.

The series is the latest addition to the 911 franchise and marks ABC's commitment to expanding this popular storyline. O'Donnell is no stranger to television audiences, having spent 14 seasons on NCIS: Los Angeles, and now returns with what promises to be a compelling role in a dynamic setting.

Co-created by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, '911: Nashville' is anticipated to deliver gripping drama, joining its successful predecessors. The series aims to captivate audiences with its combination of intense action and deep character exploration, with esteemed producers Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett also at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025