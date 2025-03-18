Chris O'Donnell Headlines ABC's New Series '911: Nashville'

Chris O'Donnell, renowned for his role in 'Scent of a Woman,' is set to headline ABC's '911: Nashville,' according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. O'Donnell joins the cast as Captain Don Sharpe, a complex character juggling his duties as a fire captain and his responsibilities as a family man.

The series is the latest addition to the 911 franchise and marks ABC's commitment to expanding this popular storyline. O'Donnell is no stranger to television audiences, having spent 14 seasons on NCIS: Los Angeles, and now returns with what promises to be a compelling role in a dynamic setting.

Co-created by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, '911: Nashville' is anticipated to deliver gripping drama, joining its successful predecessors. The series aims to captivate audiences with its combination of intense action and deep character exploration, with esteemed producers Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett also at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)