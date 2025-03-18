Left Menu

From Soap to Stardom: The Inspiring Journey of AV Anoop

The autobiography 'You Turn' by AV Anoop, managing director of the AVA Group, chronicles his journey from leading the success of Medimix soap to receiving numerous awards for business and philanthropy. The book, published by Penguin Random House India, is a guide on embracing change and pursuing dreams.

  • Country:
  • India

AV Anoop, managing director of the AVA Group, shares his extraordinary journey in his autobiography 'You Turn'. Published by Penguin Random House India, the book details his leadership in making Medimix the world's largest-selling Ayurvedic soap and his acclaimed philanthropy.

Anoop discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to share his life story, focusing on genuine experiences rather than exaggerations. Beyond business, Anoop has also made a mark in cinema, producing award-winning films and sharing the screen with stars like Rajinikanth.

The book features a foreword by politician Shashi Tharoor, praising Anoop's ability to balance professional success with personal growth. Priced at Rs 499, 'You Turn' is available at major retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

