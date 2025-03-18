Rakesh Roshan Reflects on Hrithik’s Iconic Debut and a Legacy of Cinematic Storytelling

Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently opened up about his son Hrithik Roshan's debut in the blockbuster 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. Released in 2000, the romantic drama marked a pivotal point in Hrithik's career, even though Rakesh insists he would have cast any newcomer had Hrithik not been his son.

In a candid chat, Rakesh Roshan explained how the romantic genre was uncharted territory for him despite a successful directorial history. Following diverse hits like 'Khudgarz' and 'Koyla', he embraced the challenge to create something different, admitting a desire to explore romance on screen, free from any familial pressure.

Hrithik's multifaceted performance, portraying both a singer and his lookalike in a love-and-revenge saga, was a critical success. Rakesh Roshan's cinematic endeavors did not stop there; he ventured into science fiction with 'Koi... Mil Gaya', again pushing boundaries with Hrithik in a lead role. Their collaborative success continues, underlining a legacy enriched by the Roshan family's contributions to Indian cinema, highlighted in a recent Netflix docu-series.

(With inputs from agencies.)