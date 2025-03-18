Left Menu

Rakesh Roshan Reflects on Hrithik’s Iconic Debut and a Legacy of Cinematic Storytelling

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shares insights on his filmmaking journey, especially the debut of his son Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. Rakesh talks about the challenges and decisions behind his films, including 'Koi... Mil Gaya', while celebrating his family's cinematic legacy in a new documentary series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:08 IST
Rakesh Roshan Reflects on Hrithik’s Iconic Debut and a Legacy of Cinematic Storytelling
Rakesh Roshan (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently opened up about his son Hrithik Roshan's debut in the blockbuster 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. Released in 2000, the romantic drama marked a pivotal point in Hrithik's career, even though Rakesh insists he would have cast any newcomer had Hrithik not been his son.

In a candid chat, Rakesh Roshan explained how the romantic genre was uncharted territory for him despite a successful directorial history. Following diverse hits like 'Khudgarz' and 'Koyla', he embraced the challenge to create something different, admitting a desire to explore romance on screen, free from any familial pressure.

Hrithik's multifaceted performance, portraying both a singer and his lookalike in a love-and-revenge saga, was a critical success. Rakesh Roshan's cinematic endeavors did not stop there; he ventured into science fiction with 'Koi... Mil Gaya', again pushing boundaries with Hrithik in a lead role. Their collaborative success continues, underlining a legacy enriched by the Roshan family's contributions to Indian cinema, highlighted in a recent Netflix docu-series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025