Farewell to M M Baig: Cinematic Legacy and the Man Behind the Scenes
Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, known for his work on prominent films like 'Razia Sultan' and 'Chhoti Bahu', has passed away. Baig was influential in Hindi cinema, helping actors like Hrithik Roshan. His daughter, former child artist Baby Guddu, starred in notable 1980s movies.
- Country:
- India
Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, a pivotal figure behind classics like 'Razia Sultan' and 'Chhoti Bahu', was tragically discovered dead in his residence, as reported by publicist Hanif Zaveri.
The filmmaker, who was in his seventies, had been dealing with health issues. Concerned neighbors alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from his home. Upon entering, authorities found Baig's body and notified his daughter, Baby Guddu, the renowned child actress of the 1980s.
Baig's career was marked by collaboration with cinematic legends like J Om Prakash and Rakesh Roshan. His impact was significant, having assisted Hrithik Roshan in developing his skills long before the actor's debut. Baig will be remembered for his contribution to the industry and his nurturing presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M M Baig
- Baby Guddu
- Razia Sultan
- Chhoti Bahu
- Hindi cinema
- filmmaker
- Death
- tribute
- legacy
- police
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Demands Probe into Tribal Villager's Death
Gauteng Appoints Independent Law Firm in Grade R Death Probe
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in Multi-Crore Cheating Case
SC takes on record filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's affidavit on withdrawal of title of 'Ghuskhor Pandat', disposes of plea against movie.
SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in multi-crore cheating case lodged in Rajasthan.