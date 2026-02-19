Left Menu

Farewell to M M Baig: Cinematic Legacy and the Man Behind the Scenes

Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, known for his work on prominent films like 'Razia Sultan' and 'Chhoti Bahu', has passed away. Baig was influential in Hindi cinema, helping actors like Hrithik Roshan. His daughter, former child artist Baby Guddu, starred in notable 1980s movies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, a pivotal figure behind classics like 'Razia Sultan' and 'Chhoti Bahu', was tragically discovered dead in his residence, as reported by publicist Hanif Zaveri.

The filmmaker, who was in his seventies, had been dealing with health issues. Concerned neighbors alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from his home. Upon entering, authorities found Baig's body and notified his daughter, Baby Guddu, the renowned child actress of the 1980s.

Baig's career was marked by collaboration with cinematic legends like J Om Prakash and Rakesh Roshan. His impact was significant, having assisted Hrithik Roshan in developing his skills long before the actor's debut. Baig will be remembered for his contribution to the industry and his nurturing presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

