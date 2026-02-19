Farewell to M M Baig: Cinematic Legacy and the Man Behind the Scenes

Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, a pivotal figure behind classics like 'Razia Sultan' and 'Chhoti Bahu', was tragically discovered dead in his residence, as reported by publicist Hanif Zaveri.

The filmmaker, who was in his seventies, had been dealing with health issues. Concerned neighbors alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from his home. Upon entering, authorities found Baig's body and notified his daughter, Baby Guddu, the renowned child actress of the 1980s.

Baig's career was marked by collaboration with cinematic legends like J Om Prakash and Rakesh Roshan. His impact was significant, having assisted Hrithik Roshan in developing his skills long before the actor's debut. Baig will be remembered for his contribution to the industry and his nurturing presence.

