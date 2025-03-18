Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Testament to National Unity and Global Harmony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The event emphasized the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and showcased India's unity and culture. Modi highlighted the grandeur and unity displayed during the event, underscoring its global message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:01 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Testament to National Unity and Global Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for orchestrating the grand success of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, attributing it to Modi's visionary leadership.

The event, held on a massive scale, conveyed the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' signifying global harmony and unity.

Prime Minister Modi, during the Budget Session of Parliament, lauded the devotion and determination that fueled the event's success, showcasing India's grandeur to the world and reinforcing national consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025