Maha Kumbh 2025: A Testament to National Unity and Global Harmony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The event emphasized the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and showcased India's unity and culture. Modi highlighted the grandeur and unity displayed during the event, underscoring its global message.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for orchestrating the grand success of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, attributing it to Modi's visionary leadership.
The event, held on a massive scale, conveyed the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' signifying global harmony and unity.
Prime Minister Modi, during the Budget Session of Parliament, lauded the devotion and determination that fueled the event's success, showcasing India's grandeur to the world and reinforcing national consciousness.
