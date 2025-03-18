Empowering Villages: Eco-Committees Lead Rudranath Pilgrimage

Uttarakhand's forest department is revolutionizing the management of the Rudranath temple pilgrimage by enlisting village-level eco-development committees. This is the first instance where such committees are engaged on a large scale to provide better facilities for pilgrims while generating local employment opportunities.

The Rudranath temple, devoted to Lord Shiva, is part of the revered Panch Kedar shrines. Located within the Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary, the temple doors will welcome devotees from May 18. Despite challenging conditions, including a 20 km trek with minimal facilities, the temple draws hundreds of visitors annually.

The initiative also aims to enhance the conservation of the Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary, as the eco-development committees will aid in controlled tourism, benefiting residents along the pilgrimage route. Environmentalist Vinay Semwal has been collaborating with officials to ensure villagers gain from pilgrimage-generated income.

(With inputs from agencies.)