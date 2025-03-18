Left Menu

Attempted Theft at Bodh Gaya Sparks Religious Tensions

Two individuals were arrested for trying to steal a religious book from a temple in Bodh Gaya amid ongoing protests by Buddhist monks. The incident, which coincided with demands to amend the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, prompted increased security and an investigation into possible political affiliations of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bodhgaya | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bodh Gaya, an attempted theft has heightened tensions at the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, a notable UNESCO World Heritage site. Two individuals were apprehended when they allegedly tried to steal a religious book from the Paanch Pandav Temple.

Officials report that the duo raised slogans matching those of protesting Buddhist monks advocating for the Bodh Gaya Temple Act's repeal. The Act currently mandates a management committee comprising both Hindus and Buddhists.

Additional security measures have been implemented as authorities investigate the suspects' potential political connections and aim to prevent further disruptions. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict between different religious communities over temple management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

