Attempted Theft at Bodh Gaya Sparks Religious Tensions

In Bodh Gaya, an attempted theft has heightened tensions at the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, a notable UNESCO World Heritage site. Two individuals were apprehended when they allegedly tried to steal a religious book from the Paanch Pandav Temple.

Officials report that the duo raised slogans matching those of protesting Buddhist monks advocating for the Bodh Gaya Temple Act's repeal. The Act currently mandates a management committee comprising both Hindus and Buddhists.

Additional security measures have been implemented as authorities investigate the suspects' potential political connections and aim to prevent further disruptions. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict between different religious communities over temple management.

