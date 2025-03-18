Rachel Zegler Praises Hollywood's Sisterhood Ahead of 'Snow White' Release

Actress Rachel Zegler, known for her vocal talents as well, has expressed gratitude towards pop sensation Ariana Grande and other prominent Hollywood women for their unwavering support as she gears up for the release of 'Snow White.' The actress revealed how Grande reached out to her unexpectedly, offering assistance and kindness. Zegler admires Grande's resilience, especially considering the scrutiny she faces in the public arena, reports People.

In addition to Grande, Zegler has found mentorship in 'The Good Place' star Jameela Jamil, whom she considers a "big sister." She candidly discussed the backlash following her casting as Snow White, highlighting the racial undertones some fans displayed. Co-stars like Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, alongside whom she worked in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods,' have also played pivotal roles in her Hollywood journey.

Paired with Gal Gadot in the live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney classic, Zegler challenges the notion that women in entertainment must be rivals. She voiced, 'All I'm ever really looking for in this business is a sister,' rejecting the competitive narratives often spun in the industry. The actress championed female friendships, encouraging supportive collaboration rather than competition, reported People.

Zegler championed the spirit of camaraderie by stating the importance of supporting friends and coworkers beyond personal closeness. She advised using Charli XCX's song to dispel any competitive tensions. Emphasizing inclusivity, she believes there's ample space for everyone in the industry, regardless of contrary opinions. 'Snow White' is set to hit theaters on March 21, with a cast that includes Andrew Burnao, Ansu Kabia, and others, reports People. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)