Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Unity at Kolkata Iftar Party

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the iftar party at Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata, emphasizing her respect for all religions. She highlighted Bengal's embodiment of unity in diversity and hoped for continued peace and goodwill among all communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:40 IST
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, attended the iftar party hosted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Park Circus Maidan. She highlighted her commitment to respecting all religions and emphasized that unity in diversity is a tangible reality in West Bengal.

Banerjee emphasized that in Bengal, individuals of every faith come together, unified by an enduring bond of brotherhood. Sharing a video of the event, she expressed her emotional connection to the annual tradition held at Park Circus Maidan.

She reiterated her belief in harmony and inclusion beyond caste, creed, and community, hoping for the bonds of unity to strengthen and for peace and goodwill to prevail across the region.

