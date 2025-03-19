Left Menu

JFK Assassination Files: A New Wave of Revelations

In a monumental release, more than 1,100 files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been unveiled, revealing new details without redactions. Interest in these documents remains high due to historical significance and speculative conspiracy theories that have persisted for decades.

Updated: 19-03-2025 08:46 IST
In a groundbreaking move, over 1,100 files pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released. The documents, consisting of over 31,000 pages, were posted on the US National Archives and Records Administration's website. This comes after President Donald Trump's mandate shortly after assuming office, attempting to bring transparency to this historical event.

Experts like Larry J Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, emphasize the ongoing effort required to unravel the full implications of these documents. Meanwhile, Jefferson Morley from the Mary Ferrell Foundation called the release 'an encouraging start,' despite the incomplete nature of the documents and the absence of newly discovered FBI files.

Long-standing conspiracy theories continue to surround Kennedy's assassination in 1963, with speculations fueled by the limited information available until now. As researchers pore over the recently released files, including potential links to the Soviet Union and Cuba, the world anticipates further clarity on this historical event.

