Ted Lasso's Henry Recasting Underway Ahead of Season 4

The popular comedy series 'Ted Lasso' from Apple is in the process of recasting the role of Henry, the 12-year-old son of the main character played by Jason Sudeikis. Producers are on the hunt for a young actor with remarkable soccer skills to embody Henry, whose love for the sport has become a significant part of his storyline.

Initially portrayed by Gus Turner during the first three seasons, the decision to recast Henry is primarily to emphasize the character's growing affinity for soccer. Turner has been invited to audition for the role again, though the possibility of bringing new talent remains open, according to Deadline.

The forthcoming season of 'Ted Lasso' will focus on Ted leading the AFC Richmond women's soccer team, a development hinted at in the season 3 finale. While details of the new season's plot are under wraps, it's confirmed that Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift will reprise their roles, with Juno Temple in negotiations to return as well. Production for the highly anticipated season is already in progress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)