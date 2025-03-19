NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams: The 'Daughter of India' Returns Home

Described as the 'daughter of India' by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth this week. Williams, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, had been in space for nearly nine months after facing an unexpected extension from their eight-day mission.

The two astronauts departed from the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX capsule and safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico. The return marked the end of their unplanned sojourn, which occurred due to a glitch in their Boeing spacecraft.

The astronauts were warmly received, with Banerjee expressing her elation in a social media post. Williams, who has a Gujarati father, represents a significant cultural link between the U.S. and India, further embodied by her nickname, the 'daughter of India.'

