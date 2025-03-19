Left Menu

Sunita Williams and Crew's Triumphant Return from Space

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, among other crew members, successfully returned to Earth after a mission extended due to technical issues. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, congratulated them for their resilience and perseverance. The mission, which lasted over nine months, offered significant insights into long-term human spaceflight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commended Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams for her resilience as she safely returned to Earth. Williams, along with fellow astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, concluded their extended space mission on Tuesday.

After a prolonged period in space due to technical glitches with their spacecraft's thrusters, Naidu praised the astronauts' unwavering determination and teamwork. On the social media platform 'X', he expressed his happiness at their safe return and extended his best wishes for their continued health.

Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5, 2024, intending an eight-day mission on the International Space Station. However, their stay extended over nine months. The astronauts eventually returned aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon, ending a significant mission that contributed valuable data on long-duration human spaceflight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

