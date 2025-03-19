Left Menu

Manish Malhotra's Iconic Design for Michael Jackson: A Bollywood Throwback

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra reminisced about dressing Michael Jackson in a modern sherwani for the 1998 Bollywood Awards in New York. The attire, crafted in a single day without measurements, showcased a global fusion in traditional Indian wear. Malhotra shared the experience on Instagram, revealing photos and memories.

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram on Wednesday to reminisce about a memorable moment in his career: dressing music legend Michael Jackson in a modern sherwani for the Bollywood Awards in 1998.

Sharing a video of the event, Malhotra revealed that the Indian attire was created within just one day and without any measurements, after being requested by the award organizers. This unique ensemble was worn by Jackson at the ceremony held in New York.

Malhotra expressed his excitement and honor in having designed for the pop icon, who famously performed hits like 'Thriller' and 'Beat It'. The designer, who also won an award for his work in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', was thrilled to fuse global styles with traditional cuts for Jackson's outfit.

