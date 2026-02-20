Contentious Labor Reform Bill Sparks Nationwide Strikes in Argentina

Argentina's lower house of Congress passed a controversial labor reform bill on Friday, backed by libertarian President Javier Milei. This comes despite a nationwide strike by unions opposing the changes.

The bill was approved by a 135-115 vote after lengthy debates and is now sent back to the Senate for a final vote. Investors are closely monitoring the legislation as a test of Milei's ability to push his free-market agenda.

While the government claims the reform will boost investment and formal job creation, unions argue it threatens worker protections, including the right to strike. Last-minute amendments included the removal of reduced sickness-related benefits for employees. The Senate's decision is expected next week.

