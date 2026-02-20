Contentious Labor Reform Bill Sparks Nationwide Strikes in Argentina
Argentina's lower house of Congress approved a controversial labor reform bill, supported by libertarian President Javier Milei, causing a nationwide strike by unions. The bill aims to spur investment and employment but is opposed for potentially undermining worker protections. The Senate will vote on it next week.
Argentina's lower house of Congress passed a controversial labor reform bill on Friday, backed by libertarian President Javier Milei. This comes despite a nationwide strike by unions opposing the changes.
The bill was approved by a 135-115 vote after lengthy debates and is now sent back to the Senate for a final vote. Investors are closely monitoring the legislation as a test of Milei's ability to push his free-market agenda.
While the government claims the reform will boost investment and formal job creation, unions argue it threatens worker protections, including the right to strike. Last-minute amendments included the removal of reduced sickness-related benefits for employees. The Senate's decision is expected next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
