Left Menu

JNU Students' Union Condemns Vice Chancellor's Alleged Casteist Remarks

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has accused Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit of making casteist statements during a podcast. The union demands her resignation, arguing that the remarks reflect systemic exclusion in universities. Pandit refutes the allegations, stating comments were taken out of context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:01 IST
JNU Students' Union Condemns Vice Chancellor's Alleged Casteist Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has denounced comments made by Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit during a podcast as 'blatantly casteist'. The union demands her resignation, arguing these remarks perpetuate systemic exclusion in academia.

Pandit, in the controversial podcast, addressed issues including JNUSU's office bearers' rustication, the university's image, and UGC equity regulations. She later stated that her comments were misconstrued and taken out of context. The vice chancellor clarified her stance, mentioning her own Bahujan background to refute accusations of caste bias.

Amid the uproar, JNUSU called for a national protest day on February 21. They have reached out to student unions across the country, urging collective action to demand the vice chancellor's resignation. The union's statement cited a broader narrative of caste supremacy and exclusion that it claims is evident in higher education institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

 India
2
Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

 France
3
AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

 India
4
Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026