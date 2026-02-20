JNU Students' Union Condemns Vice Chancellor's Alleged Casteist Remarks
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has accused Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit of making casteist statements during a podcast. The union demands her resignation, arguing that the remarks reflect systemic exclusion in universities. Pandit refutes the allegations, stating comments were taken out of context.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has denounced comments made by Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit during a podcast as 'blatantly casteist'. The union demands her resignation, arguing these remarks perpetuate systemic exclusion in academia.
Pandit, in the controversial podcast, addressed issues including JNUSU's office bearers' rustication, the university's image, and UGC equity regulations. She later stated that her comments were misconstrued and taken out of context. The vice chancellor clarified her stance, mentioning her own Bahujan background to refute accusations of caste bias.
Amid the uproar, JNUSU called for a national protest day on February 21. They have reached out to student unions across the country, urging collective action to demand the vice chancellor's resignation. The union's statement cited a broader narrative of caste supremacy and exclusion that it claims is evident in higher education institutions.
