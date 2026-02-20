Sagrada Familia Reaches New Heights: A Tribute to Gaudí’s Legacy

Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia basilica reached a momentous milestone on Friday as the intricate edifice's central tower achieved its maximum height. This marks another step forward in completing Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí's architectural dream, decades in the making.

At 172.5 meters, the newly topped ''Tower of Jesus Christ'' reaffirms the basilica's status as the world's tallest church. The tower was crowned with a cross, an intricate piece that involved placing the upper arm via crane. This development brings Gaudí's magnum opus closer to its eventual completion, a process that began in 1882.

The ongoing construction is financed largely through tourist visits, as millions flock to admire Gaudí's unique blend of Catholic symbolism and organic forms. The centennial of Gaudí's death will be marked with celebrations in June, as planned work, including the removal of scaffolding and inaugural events, continue to advance.