The Role of Public Policy in Shaping AI's Future

Artificial Intelligence's potential can only be fully realized with effective public policy in place, says the OECD, amid rapid technological shifts and significant investment. The Paris-based organization, which collaborates with over 100 countries, underscores the dual nature of AI: promising opportunities and the threat of job displacement.

OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann highlighted that 27% of jobs are at high risk of automation due to AI. At the AI Impact Summit, he stressed the need for flexible, targeted adult training to enhance AI participation. He called for collaboration among governments, industries, and stakeholders to support responsible AI adoption.

According to Cormann, foundational technologies that spurred this AI revolution were shaped by public policy, from internet connectivity to semiconductor supply chains. Effective policies ensure that AI's advancements align with broader economic and societal goals.

